Choupo-Moting says there’s “no secret” to his form, looks forward Bayern Munich vs Barcelona

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was on target once against in Bayern Munich’s 2-0 win over TSG Hoffenheim, which now stretches his run to three consecutive matches with at least one goal across all competitions. He’s benefited from Leroy Sane’s absence as far as minutes are ocncerned, but he hasn’t wasted any of the time Julian Nagelsmann has given him.

It was his goal in the 38th minute and Jamal Musiala’s in the 18th minute that gave Bayern a much needed three points to try to keep pace with Union Berlin, and Nagelsmann was even able to take some key players off early to give them some rest. On the balance, he might feel that his side should have scored more than just two goals, but the three points and another clean sheet is absolutely vital for their Bundesliga form.

Speaking after the match, Choupo-Moting said there’s no real secret to his recent run of fine form, and that it’s really just all coming down to training and getting into the right positions on the pitch at the right times. “There is no real secret. I put myself into every training, I train well. I’m happy that it works so well on the pitch. I trust my qualities and those of the team, so it’s going right now,” he explained (Tz).

On the sequence for his goal, Choupo-Moting did exceptionally well to receive possession, hold off the on-rushing defender, pick his head up, find Serge Gnabry out wide, and then get to the right spot in the box where he was eventually able to beat Oliver Baumann at his near post to extend Bayern’s lead. For him, he simply said he was just doing his job, and likewise Gnabry. “That’s my job, to fix the balls in the area and then initiate attacks, in this case it was right, Serge reacted very quickly. It’s great that it all worked out so well,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Choupo-Moting is relishing the upcoming Champions League clash against Barcelona and being able to square off against the man who’s understudy he’s been for the past few seasons — Robert Lewandowski. “Playing against Barca is always something special. We have to take the game seriously, it’s their last chance. And I’m also looking forward to meeting Lewy. He’s a super guy and a world box office striker,” he said.

