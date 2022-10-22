Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

It’s hard to win games when half your starting XI is injured, but that’s the task facing Bayern Munich this weekend. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim are always a formidable opponent, and they’re coming off a huge win over Schalke in midweek so they’ll be confident. With Union Berlin showing no signs of slowing down, three points will be crucial for Bayern to keep up the pressure this week.

Julian Nagelsmann does have a fine balancing act to maintain, though. Muscle injuries are piling up, and the unexpected loss of Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller upsets the team balance in a big way. However he can’t keep players like Ryan Gravenberch and Marcel Sabitzer on the bench forever and expect them to be happy about it. With the World Cup looming, everyone wants their moment in the spotlight. It’s going to be an interesting challenge for the manager.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: Rhein-Neckar-Arena, Sinsheim, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

