Manuel Neuer remains out of the Bayern Munich lineup at least another game

Julian Nagelsmann has ruled Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer out of the lineup for at least another game. Manuel Neuer has been experiencing shoulder issues and is taking all the precautions ahead of the World Cup in November. Nagelsmann is granting Neuer’s wishes for a slow recovery which means Neuer will not start against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Julian Nagelsmann: "Manu won't play tomorrow, he's still feeling some pain. It's likely he will also miss the game against Barcelona. We're aiming for him to return for the Mainz game. We will need to wait until his shoulder heals enough so that he can play" pic.twitter.com/GhxSrfQDLU — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 21, 2022

Neuer is still experiencing some pain and might also miss the Barcelona game mid-week depending on the progression of his recovery. A more realistic return date seems to be the Mainz game next weekend but Ulreich has had very few tests and has proved to still be a serviceable backup for Bayern while Neuer has been out.

With the way things are going, there is really no need for Neuer to push hard and injure himself before what should be an incredibly important World Cup for Germany. Bayern Munich will want to continue their form and hunt down Union Berlin in the league table, but for now we need our captain to rest up.