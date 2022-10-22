Daily Schmankerl: Hoffenheim is special for Julian Nagelsmann; Bayern Munich’s Marcus Thuram pursuit to depend on Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting?; Chelsea have eyes for Neymar, Jude Bellingham; Linda Dallmann is a BEAST; and MORE!

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is returning to his old haunts. It was in October of 2015 that he got his first gig as a senior manager — now, seven years later, he’s at the helm of the league’s titans. But he hasn’t forgotten how he came up.

“It’s a special game, Hoffenheim is a heart club for me, I spent nine very nice years there. I’m looking forward to going there again. Hoffenheim have a clear strategy, they play with a lot of courage from the back, we have to be extremely sharp” Nagelsmann said. It was clear that we had to get into a good rhythm in order to do well until the World Cup break. I think the boys are highly motivated. We want to put pressure on Union and be where we want to be in the table by the winter break if possible.”

Like Bayern’s tactics this season, the much-anticipated striker pursuit in next summer’s transfer window is constantly in flux. Gladbach’s Marcus Thuram may be available on a free, but Bayern have their own No. 9 with an expiring contract:

Update #Thuram: As reported in our Show #TransferUpdate on Monday and now confirmed: Thuram was already discussed internally in the summer transfer window. At this stage it’s still not hot with him and FC Bayern. It also depends on the future of Choupo-Moting. @SkySportDE https://t.co/UfSmGP5Cuk — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 21, 2022

Chelsea FC’s new American owners aren’t messing around — or that’s all they are doing, depending on your perspective. The biggest names of today, the brightest stars of tomorrow? Money is no object:

Chelsea want to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, according to EL Pais. PSG offered the Blues the chance to take the Brazilian in loan in the summer, but they balked at having to pay a portion of his salary exceeding €10m. Chelsea’s stance has now softened and they are prepared to cover his full €40m wage packet to arrange a permanent deal in the new year. Jude Bellingham has emerged as Chelsea’s top transfer target, according to the Evening Standard. The teenage sensation has long been linked with a move to Liverpool and Real Madrid after bursting onto the scene at Borussia Dortmund, but it is believed that new Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is a huge admirer of the midfielder.

Another week is headed into the books and Bayern Munich is looking good.

The Bavarians picked up a couple of convincing wins since our last show and there is plenty to talk about regarding why the squad is showing some heart and rounding into form.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

Why Bayern Munich might be turning the corner and how the squad is melding together.

Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC are in pursuit of Bayern transfer target Konrad Laimer.

Is Bayern Munich really plotting a January move for Atlético Madrid’s Joao Felix?

Ryan Gravenberch is still unhappy.

Did Bayern Munich reject a release clause for Erling Haaland?

Talking House of the Dragon (it’s been great of late!)

Player/pundit Leanne Crichton did not mince any words in assessing Malik Tillman’s play of late for Rangers:

“I don’t think Rangers are performing well enough to be able to merit those types of changes right now. I know you need to manage your squad and keep players fit and hungry and involved but there’s also players there like Tillman. He scored a brilliant goal at the weekend but for me I don’t know how he starts the following game,” Crichton told Go Radio. “It’s because there’s nobody knocking on the door putting him under pressure and that’s just to name one player who jumps out to me. He flatters to deceive, I don’t think he works hard enough and I listened to the commentary of the game at the weekend and it was described as ‘his style’. To me it looks lazy, he doesn’t run off the ball, doesn’t move and doesn’t work hard enough.

“Then he waltzes past five players as if they don’t exist. If you can do that once you should be able to do that seven, eight, nine or 10 times in a game.”

Tillman’s loan seems to have had some ups and downs so far, but this criticism might be a little harsh. Tillman scored Rangers’ loan goal in their 1-0 win over Motherwell on Sunday, which is the match that drew him this ire.

Linda Dallmann is smashing anyone in her path for the Bayern Munich Frauen:

Bayern Munich's Linda Dallmann mostly came off the bench for Germany at the @WEURO2022.



Now, she is on absolute fire. pic.twitter.com/FkoJNHoJp2 — DW Sports (@dw_sports) October 21, 2022

Bayern Munich raced past Augsburg in the DFB Pokal after a tough first half; Hoffenheim quite easily beat Schalke as well to progress past the second round. Traditionally, Bayern has not always had it easy against Hoffenheim. So, how will things work out this time? We discuss how the match might play out as well as the following topics in this podcast: