Bayern Munich pass their first test in the Women’s Champions League

Talk about not going to script. In Wednesday's UEFA Women's Champions League match, Bayern Munich dominated handily, but it was their opponents, Swedish club FC Rosengård, who broke the deadlock — and off a set piece, to boot.

Or head, if you will. Highlights below; you can also watch the entire live stream of the game on YouTube.

A well-struck corner was put back into the hazard area in front of keeper Maria Luisa Grohs, and though the Bayern keeper reacted well, she could only graze the header from Loreta Kullashi before it hit the back of the net in the 25th minute.

Trouble for the Bavarians? Thankfully, not for too long. Ten minutes later, Linda Dallmann teed up Carolin Simon on the wings for a deep cross that somehow evaded everybody and wound up the improbable equalizer. Simon hit it with her left from the right wing.

If the equalizer was a spectacular individual effort, the winner was the consummate team goal. Klara Bühl's high counter-press nicked the ball not far beyond the eighteen. She laid it off for Georgia Stanway, who charged towards the box before releasing Bühl to the touchline. Bühl's cross found Jovana Damnjanović in position A at the far post, but her header down was parried — which required Linda Dallmann to be in the perfect position to pick up the pieces and bury home.

The only blight on the day? Yellow cards for both Lina Magull and Georgia Stanway, two key players for head coach Alexander Straus. Stanway, the Manchester City transfer, has already had her share of yellows this season, to her misfortune!

Next up for Bayern? Bundesliga leaders and defending champs VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday, October 23rd in a huge test of their credentials — followed Thursday, October 27th with a trip to Benfica in the Champions League.

The other team in the group are, of course, FC Barcelona — because how could it not be, once again, between these two FCBs? Bayern did beat the Catalan club narrowly in preseason, but Barça steamrolled Benfica 9-0 in the other match on Wednesday. So — gulp.

Time to see what this team is made of!