All work and no play for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala?

Jamal Musiala, a.k.a Bambi, is on his way to becoming one of the best players to ever grace a football pitch. At only 19 years old, he’s already become a regular starter for Bayern Munich, a stalwart in the German international team, and a nominee for the Golden Boy award. But let’s go back to the part where he’s only 19 years old. Most people that age are out and about, studying at university during the day and partying at night. But Moose has been putting in the work, and you can tell.

In a recent interview with Sport Bild, Musiala spoke about his life at home, and when the interviewer asked him about his nightlife and how living with his mother affects that, here’s what he had to say:

You still live with your mother. You don't need any glamour, any parties?



Musiala: "I try to focus on football the most. Of course you should sometimes have fun off the pitch, but nothing crazy. My parents raised me in a way that I'm focused, but without losing out on the fun" — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 6, 2022

It sounds good and all, but one has to wonder if a part of him wants to spend the money that he earns for himself. Of course living with your parents is a great way to keep yourself anchored, but being surrounded by older players with freer lives surely makes you want to go out more right? As a teenager who doesn’t have an ‘extravagant’ social life either, I know I’d have extreme urges to go crazy every night I can. So I wonder if the Moose has those urges too. Then again, he’s playing in the big leagues and I’m writing about him, so he’s probably a lot better at keeping himself focused than I am.

All of this only blows my mind, to think that Musiala is only 19 years old, and he’s as mature as he is. I absolutely love watching him play and I can only be excited about what he does further.