Bayern Munich sporting director Brazzo says his job requires bravery and taking risks

Being the sporting director of the club is a huge task because that person is involved with most of the club’s activities, and that is the case for Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo“ Salihamidžić. The 45-year-old spoke to Bayern’s club magazine “51” in a recent interview and said that you must have conviction when making decisions and how important it is to learn from your mistakes so you won’t do it again.

“You definitely can’t be afraid to make decisions. That also requires courage, but that’s what I find interesting about my job”, Brazzo said. “I’m always ready to stand up for my decisions. Sometimes a plan works out, sometimes it doesn’t. That’s the way it is in football.”

“Where even with all the meticulous preparation, there are always imponderables involved. Above all, you have to be careful not to make mistakes a second time. If you’re prepared to learn, you’ll continue to develop. I’m still learning every day, and every new experience makes it easier to make decisions.”

Speaking of advanced planning, Brazzo also said that taking risks is also part of the game (job?) and it is bound to happen. Either way, he wants to keep it to a minimum. “Risks can never be completely ruled out, but we do everything we can to keep the probability of risk as low as possible. That’s why we prepare transfers meticulously. We have a very good scouting department that compiles the necessary information for us. “

“All decisions and judgments are reviewed several times before we agree on a player. We’ve continued to improve this process over the past few years. This summer you could see that very well. On the other hand, football is also so interesting for all of us Because it lives to a certain extent from the fact that the impossible, the unforeseen happens. That’s what makes football emotional.”