Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

After getting the job done in the DFB Pokal, Bayern Munich travel to Sinsheim to take on Dietmar Hopp’s pet project in Hoffenheim. This is the club where Julian Nagelsmann got his start, and it could be where his downfall begins, if things happen to go badly.

Hoffenheim are doing quite well this season, and seeing a Bayern side riddled with key injuries, coach Andre Breitenreiter might see an opportunity to take points off the big red giant. Bayern Munich usually lose to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim once a year. Is another loss overdue this week, or will Julian Nagelsmann get all three points with a depleted side?

