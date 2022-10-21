Bayern Munich aiming for November 1st return date for Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane has been out injured for Bayern Munich after suffering a muscle fiber tear in the 5-0 win over SC Freiburg last weekend. He faces a three-week spell on the sideline, but thankfully, it shouldn’t affect his status in Hansi Flick’s Die Mannschaft squad for this winter’s World Cup and Bayern has even targeted a return date for the winger.

Per information from kicker, Bayern is planning on having Sane return to action for their final group stage match in the Champions League against Inter Milan on November 1st. Much like with Manuel Neuer’s shoulder injury, there’s absolutely zero reason to try to rush Sane back, even though the player has recently been in a fine run of form. Sane has already tallied 10 goals and 5 assists from a total of 16 appearances all competitions this season.

There were initially fears that the injury was much worse than it turned out to be. Thankfully for both Flick and Julian Nagelsmann, that’s not the case. In retrospect, with how many players seemed to be slipping on the Allianz Arena’s surface during the 5-0 win, Bayern is perhaps a bit lucky that they didn’t pickup any more injuries on the evening. Bavarian Grass Works just might have to look into the matter in detail.

Per new information from Tz, Sane completed a light running session of approximately 20 minutes at Sabener Strasse today (Friday, October 21st), which is a step in the right direction with his recovery process (no pun intended). He was supervised by rehabilitative trainer Thomas Wilhelmi during the light session and Lucas Hernandez was also able to complete some ball work for the first time since sustaining his adductor injury in the 2-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League. His session lasted roughly 45 minutes, oversaw by fitness coach Simon Martinello. His return date is still estimated for Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga since he’s been out for much longer than Sane.