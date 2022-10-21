Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: Lineups, team news, injuries, possible rotation, and more!

It’s hard to do a lineups post nowadays because there are just so many recurring injuries. Bayern Munich need a break, and we’re not talking about the kind that involves tendons. Unfortunately the schedule is unforgiving, and a very solid Hoffenheim side will want to capitalize on this moment of weakness and steal some points from the reigning champions.

Team news

It’s mostly bad news. Leroy Sane (hamstring), Lucas Hernandez (hamstring), Thomas Muller (GI problems), and Manuel Neuer (shoulder issues) are all confirmed out. Noussair Mazraoui, at least, is back in the side after recovering from some hamstring issues. The number of muscular problems in the squad tells you that the players are really feeling the fatigue, and it’s only October. What will this group look like after the World Cup?

Anyway, in terms of the lineup, Julian Nagelsmann said that Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting is ready for another start following his solid performances vs Freiburg and Augsburg. He will likely be supported by Jamal Musiala at the attacking midfield position, with Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry likely on the wings. Sadio Mane is long overdue a break, and the coach will need him vs FC Barcelona in midweek. So expect the Senegalese winger to get a rest for a change.

Midfield-wise, Joshua Kimmich always starts, so jot that one down. Marcel Sabitzer will be getting restless on the bench after so many games on the sidelines, so maybe it’s time for Nagelsmann to give him another chance? It would also give Goretzka some rest for the midweek Champions League game, which is in everyone’s interest. Of course, the coach didn’t elaborate on his preferences either way during the pregame presser, so this one is a toss-up.

The backline is quickly becoming set in stone. Noussair Mazraoui could return to the XI to replace Benjamin Pavard, while Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano reprise their roles at center-back. Alphonso Davies, fresh off scoring a goal and getting an assist versus Augsburg, will be expected to repeat the same superlative performance against Nagelsmann’s former team.

Sven Ulreich in goal completes the lineup. Here’s what it could look like:

