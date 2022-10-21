Breaking: Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller to miss Hoffenheim match due to illness

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller is going to rival Job soon if his medical issues keep piling up.

COVID-19, a muscle strain, and now gastrointestinal issues will keep the 33-year-old star out of Bayern Munich’s lineup against Hoffenheim this weekend. This is just the latest setback for the Bavarians, who have dealt with injuries and illnesses a lot of late:

Thomas Müller is out of tomorrow's game with a gastrointestinal problem — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 21, 2022

Müller was expected to return to the starting XI against Hoffenheim, but those plans can now be trashed. What does that mean for the rest of the squad? Find out a little bit later on here at BFW when Ineednoname will take his run at predicting who’s in and who’s out of Julian Nagelsmann’s lineup later today (12PM EST).

Also, it you are looking for someone to blame for this recent run of bad luck...the jinx protector didn’t work.

