 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 16 — Bayern Munich might be turning the corner; Bayern flirting with Joao Felix; Liverpool and Chelsea wants Konrad Laimer; Ryan Gravenberch is unhappy; Talking House of the Dragon; & MORE!

I really need this weekend.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup: Second Round Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Another week is headed into the books and Bayern Munich is looking good.

The Bavarians picked up a couple of convincing wins since our last show and there is plenty to talk about regarding why the squad is showing some heart and rounding into form.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

  • Why Bayern Munich might be turning the corner and how the squad is melding together.
  • Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC are in pursuit of Bayern transfer target Konrad Laimer.
  • Is Bayern Munich really plotting a January move for Atlético Madrid’s Joao Felix?
  • Ryan Gravenberch is still unhappy.
  • Did Bayern Munich reject a release clause for Erling Haaland?
  • Talking House of the Dragon (it’s been great of late!).

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works