100th article special: What happened in a friendly game between Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and Liverpool fan clubs

It has happened, ladies and gentlemen: This is my 100th article on BFW! I was thinking of doing something different for article #100, and luckily something came around. I was invited to a kickabout with fan clubs of Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC, which I eagerly accepted. I got into shape as well for the event, and I was absolutely buzzing!

We then rolled up to the pitch where the event was held, and we saw the rest of the guys (from all of the fan clubs) who we will play against. We played in 15-minute intervals so we wouldn’t wear ourselves out; there were so many of us as well that it was decided that the teams of seven players would alternate with each other.

The teams that played each other were Bayern vs Arsenal and Liverpool vs Arsenal during our break (Arsenal had a lot of players so they split up into two teams). I played in the center of defense in a 3-2-1 formation. I made timely tackles and a couple of crucial blocks, not too bad for someone who was playing his first game in six years. I considered myself as the Sunday League Matthijs de Ligt with my performance, while the rest of the team were just as good.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t find a way past a resolute Arsenal defense (whose quality far outshone ours), morphed into the modern day 2007-08 Derby County, and ended up getting whacked 7-1; that’s probably the only time Arsenal will ever beat a Bayern team. That’s also what I get for comparing Tom Adams with Richard Dunne.

The last game had mixed players from all fan clubs, which I sat out because I didn’t realize that it was a thing. I was knackered at the end of the day but in high spirits despite the lopsided scoreline. Hopefully I’ll get to go to more of these.

There you have it folks, my 100th article! It’s unbelievable that I’ve come to this point in such a short period of time. I will keep on writing, so here’s to the next 100!