Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich to make shocking move for Atlético Madrid’s Joao Felix in January? PSG also in the mix; Liverpool, Chelsea getting more serious about Konrad Laimer; Thomas Tuchel, Erik ten Hag positioning for future Bayern gig?; and MORE!

In an odd report, Bayern Munich is said to be plotting a January move for Atlético Madrid attacker Joao Felix — a long rumored fixation of the Rekordmeister’s executives.

Paris Saint-Germain is also reportedly in the mix for the Portuguese star:

A recent report from Diario AS has offered an update on the future of Joao Felix. The Atletico Madrid attacker has fallen out of favour under Diego Simeone this season and is reportedly eyeing a move away from the January transfer window. Felix has earned only five starts in the league so far, falling behind the likes of Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann in the pecking order. The lack of game time has left Felix worried and frustrated, with the attacker even consulting a psychologist to help him get through this tough time. The Portuguese international, therefore, is determined to leave Atletico Madrid in the near future. His current situation at Atleti has not gone unnoticed either, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and an English club, possibly Manchester United, among the teams interested in his services. As per the report, PSG are already in talks with Felix’s representatives. The French giants are considering the possibility of signing the attacker in the upcoming January transfer window, as part of their plans to shore up their offensive unit.

Getting Felix is easier said than done, though. Per the report, his cost would be outrageous and Atleti is also reluctant to let him walk away. Recently, it was reported that the La Liga club rejected a €130 million offer from Manchester United for Felix.

Mini BFW Analysis: There is zero shot Bayern Munich is spending significant money in January...zero! I totally believe that Bayern Munich admires Felix and the club would bring him in ASAP if they could, but his price tag is far too high for January’s transfer window...and it would be hard to imagine Die Roten spending that much on Felix next summer as well.

If Bayern Munich truly wants RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, it might have to fight off Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC:

TRUE✅ Liverpool had contact to the Management of Konrad Laimer (also agents of Naby Keita. Laimer is a free agent in summer. @LFC is interested in a Transfer, also @ChelseaFC. But: @FCBayern is leading the race @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/Om2Srja2uc — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 19, 2022

As talented as Laimer is, I do not see the need for him right now at Bayern Munich. Though he would be a free transfer, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka appear to have the starting spots locked down, with Marcel Sabitzer as a very good third wheel. The fourth player on the depth chart is Ryan Gravenberch, who is reportedly very unhappy with his lack of playing time.

So...Laimer to Liverpool? It could be a good fit. Like Falk said, though, Bayern Munich is still the leader in the clubhouse — which Fabrizio Romano backed up (as captured by Caught Offside).

“At the moment, Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign him. Julian Nagelsmann wanted him in 2021 and in 2022 and he’s pushing for Laimer as a priority in 2023. English clubs have been in touch with his agent but it’s still early stages,” said Romano.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Joshua Kimmich, and Alphonso Davies were all named to the DFB-Pokal’s “Team of the Round” for their performances against FC Augsburg:

Diese Spieler haben es in die @ERGOGroup Pokal-1️⃣1️⃣ geschafft! #DFBPokal #ElfderRunde #GEWINNERBLEIBT | Getty Images pic.twitter.com/RF0YieRcnR — DFB-Pokal (@DFB_Pokal) October 20, 2022

Who do you think deserved to be in the eleven for the second round? These players made it into the @ERGOGroup cup-1 ⃣ 1 ⃣ ! #DFBPokal #ElfderRunde #GEWINNERBLEIBT | Getty Images

Bayern Munich raced past Augsburg in the DFB Pokal after a tough first half; Hoffenheim quite easily beat Schalke as well to progress past the second round. Traditionally, Bayern has not always had it easy against Hoffenheim. So, how will things work out this time? We discuss how the match might play out as well as the following topics in this podcast:

Why Hoffenheim’s season has been strange so far.

Who are some impressive players for Hoffenheim.

A quick look back at Hoffenheim’s results to date including a loss to Werder Bremen.

What was most impressive about Bayern’s win over Augsburg.

Who some absentees are on both sides.

Who might start for Bayern in this game.

A look at some past results in this fixture.

Literally, Thomas Tuchel might be moving to Munich as a new place to live:

TRUE✅ If his residence permit for England is withdrawn at christmas: Thomas Tuchel is considering moving to Munich pic.twitter.com/ZMY71upnzZ — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 19, 2022

That’s very convenient, eh?

According to one report, Julian Nagelsmann might be the man of the present for Bayern Munich, but Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag — a former coach on Säbener Straße — could be the man for the future:

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag might be a subject of interest from Bayern Munich in near future. According to Sjors Ultee, Erik ten Hag could be pursued by Bayern Munich in a few years if the Dutchman could prove to be successful in implementing an exciting brand of football at Old Trafford. Early signs have been pretty encouraging and the win against Liverpool and Arsenal are just the start of a bright future. Bayern are unlikely to make any approach in the near future as Julian Nagelsmann seems to have the freedom of managing his side according to his comfort zone. But if the Bavarians fail to churn out successful performances consistently then a managerial change could be an option. Ten Hag signed a three-year contract with United but if he delivers in his first season, fresh terms will definitely be tabled in order to extend his association with the club.

Bayern Munich left no stone unturned in their 5-2 dismantling of Augsburg in the second round of the DFB-Pokal. The Bavarians seemed to have learned their lesson from the last outing against the same opposition, a game which they lost 1-0. Julian Nagelsmann set the team up to win this time, and win they did.

The resistance from Augsburg was incredible, who threw in everything and the kitchen sink at Bayern to somehow stage a comeback. However, a kitchen sink is of no use against an army tank, as demonstrated by Bayern’s offense. When the dust settled, the stadium was painted in a deep shade of Bavarian red, which ironically, was the colour of the Augsburg jerseys.

