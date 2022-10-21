Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann hopes to see Lucas Hernández and Dayot Upamecano in upcoming French World Cup Squad

FC Bayern Munich is currently missing the defensive skills of Lucas Hernández who will be out for a few weeks with a torn muscle. Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann hopes that he will be fit again for the upcoming World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Furthermore, Nagelsmann believes that Dayot Upamecano would also deserve a call-up for the French World Cup squad. Die Abendzeitung quotes Nagelsmann regarding the status quo of Hernández’s injury as follows: “He’s symptom-free. I would like him to be fit before the World Cup. It’s a tough injury but he’s definitely making progress.”

Hernández who was part of France’s squad in its last World Cup triumph in 2018, tore a muscle bundle in the left adductor area in his Champions League game against FC Barcelona back in mid-September. Ever since then, he has been out of action. Nagelsmann suggests patience with the injury and waiting for the next examinations. Just recently Hernández, who can be used as a left-back or a center-back, started running again.



Though Bayern’s other defender Dayot Upamecano was criticized by the French media after his last appearance for France in the Nations League which resulted in a 0-2 loss to Denmark, Nagelsmann still advocates a call-up.

“To me, he is a candidate for the national team. They have six, seven highly talented and well-paid center-backs available for the World Cup. But I don’t think anyone else is as solid as he is at the moment. I’ve known Upa for a while, he has great potential. His development is world-class, he’s very active in the build-up game, defensively he is good anyway,” said Nagelsmann.

Another one of Bayern’s defenders, Benjamin Pavard — a World Cup winner just like Hernández — could also be nominated for the World Cup. Teammate Kingsley Coman who suffered an injury prior to the World Cup in 2018 which prevented the winger from participating in the tournament in Russia, can also hope for a call-up.

France manager Didier Deschamps must decide on his squad by November 14th at the latest. France will play Denmark, Australia, and Tunisia in the World Cup group stage.

Keep an eye out for our boys representing their countries as we are quickly approaching the tournament!