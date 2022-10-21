Former Bayern Munich sporting director Christian Nerlinger on Brazzo: “He’s done an excellent job”

Former Bayern Munich sporting director and midfielder Christian Nerlinger recently gave an interview with transfermarkt.de (as captured by Az) and when the topic came to current sporting director Hasan Salhimadzic, he only had good things to say.

Brazzo has been put through a lot of criticism lately and was in the spotlight for a lot of his decisions in past transfer windows. Nerlinger, however, believes that Brazzo deserves more respect than he has already:

“[He has] worked his way into a decisive position from which he represents FC Bayern very well to the outside world. That certainly took strength. I take my hat off to that.”

He also praised Brazzo’s transfer policies and in particular this last summer transfer window, especially in view of the financial bind caused by the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic:

“After the pandemic in transfer fees and players like Matthijs de Ligt and Sadio Mané to reach into this category shows the foundation on which Bayern is standing. FC Bayern has also sold super in this transfer summer. A huge compliment for that! Hasan Salihamidzic has done an excellent job, so the transfer balance is absolutely okay.”