Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich raced past Augsburg in the DFB Pokal after a tough first half; Hoffenheim quite easily beat Schalke as well to progress past the second round. Traditionally, Bayern has not always had it easy against Hoffenheim. So, how will things work out this time? We discuss how the match might play out as well as the following topics in this podcast:

Why Hoffenheim’s season has been strange so far.

Who are some impressive players for Hoffenheim.

A quick look back at Hoffenheim’s results to date including a loss to Werder Bremen.

What was most impressive about Bayern’s win over Augsburg.

Who some absentees are on both sides.

Who might start for Bayern in this game.

A look at some past results in this fixture.

