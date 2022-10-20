Report: Lucas Hernandez expected to extend Bayern Munich contract

Lucas Hernandez has been on the sidelines for Bayern Munich ever since sustaining an injury during their 2-0, group stage win over Barcelona in the Champions League back in the middle of September. Before picking up his injury, he had been on of the club’s most consistent performers in defense and Bayern had not lost in any of the matches that he played in — they boasted a record of 6 wins, 0 losses and 1 draw in those matches. Julian Nagelsmann has predominantly been using the pair of Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt in Hernandez’s absence, but he can enjoy an added boost with all indications pointing in the direction of Bayern tying Hernandez down to a new deal soon.

Per new information from kicker (via @iMiaSanMia), Hernandez is expected to sign a contract extension at Bayern. His current contract with the club is set to expire in June 2024, but the front office already knows that they want to keep him well before the transfer window rumor mill spins up. The information from kicker also suggests that talks between Hernandez’s agent and the club have already begun over a new deal, though there was no expected date frame of when exactly a new deal might be struck.

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic had already laid out a lot of the groundwork back in the beginning of September, paving the way for what now looks inevitable. Brazzo met with Hernandez himself at at restaurant called “Rocca Riviera” and the rendezvous had ended with both parties agreeing that an extension should be on the cards (Az).

For now, Hernandez is still aiming for a late-October return from his adductor problem. Bayern are keeping in touch with France men’s national team coach Didier Deschamps — who will have to have the defender available for the World Cup:

Lucas Hernández will resume training with the ball next week. As things stand, the plan is to come back in the games against Bremen (8 November) and Schalke (12 November). Bayern are in contact with Didier Deschamps, who is planning with Hernández for the World Cup [@kicker] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 19, 2022

Back for France, and back for Bayern soon — for the long haul? That would be music to Bayern fans’ ears.