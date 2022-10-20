Man of the Hour: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting admires Bayern Munich’s “spirit” in DFB-Pokal win over FC Augsburg

In need of a boost to its offense and a strong counterpunch to offset a thunderous start from FC Augsburg, Bayern Munich turned to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to help get the attack going — and he did not disappoint in the team’s 5-2 win over Die Fuggerstädter in the DFB-Pokal.

With two goals and an assist, Choupo-Moting took advantage of the extra playing time that he is getting and made head coach Julian Nagelsmann look very smart in the process.

For the veteran striker, being a part of such a hard-fought victory with the Rekordmeister was more important than any goal.

“We showed real spirit. We were poor in the first 15 minutes. It’s hard work when you’re not at the races, but we gave a really good reaction. Despite missing a few chances, I always had the feeling a goal would come, and it did. Of course, equalizing before half time was important. The coach found the right words at the break. We had plenty of chances in the second half, and got our just rewards,” Choupo-Moting said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

The striker has added a new dimension to the Bayern Munich attack and has proven that he is worthy of more playing time. Will Nagelsmann ride the hot hand...or will be get back to his normal lineup?

Want more discussion about the game? Check out our Postgame Podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!