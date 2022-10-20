Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann not concerned with Sadio Mané’s uneven showing against FC Augsburg

Playing in his fourth game in 11 days, while also adding in a trip to Paris with a quick turnaround, finally caught up to Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané.

The former Liverpool FC star who did not look like his normal self during Bayern Munich’s 5-2 DFB-Pokal victory over FC Augsburg.

The wear and tear of this crazy stretch of the season, plus the travel woes that always effect the body led Mané to scuffle against FC Augsburg. Knowing all of that, head coach Julian Nagelsmann came away from the match unconcerned with Mané’s performance.

“I’m not worried. He played a very good game against Freiburg. Today he was very tired from the trip to Paris. He didn’t sleep all night, that’s why we subbed him off. But I wanted to let him in to keep the momentum,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Mané’s tenure at Bayern Munich has been a roller coaster ride so far. In some games, Mané looks like a world beater and in other matches, the former Liverpool attacker just looks out of sorts.

Whatever the case, a little rest would do him well. Maybe this weekend’s match against Hoffenheim would be a good time to let the 30-year-old get refreshed.

