After a scorching start, FC Augsburg fell apart against Bayern Munich

After his squad’s 5-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal, FC Augsburg manager Enrico Maaßen was conflicted.

The head coach was disappointed that his team suffered through some lapses, but was incredibly proud of the squad’s fight and effort throughout the match.

“We showed real heart. We flew out of the traps. It was a fantastic game, a great advert for football — that’s why people go and watch football. It’s unfortunate that we gave them a helping hand with their goals. Their goal for 4-2 was decisive. Still, hats off to my team,” Maaßen said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

FC Augsburg sporting director Stefan Reuter lamented his club’s errors and could only be left to think about what might have been.

“It’s tough to take. We played really well. Unfortunately, silly mistakes cost us. It’s a real shame because it was such a committed performance,” Reuter said.

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, FC Augsburg’s captain, was proud of his team came out and applied pressure to Bayern Munich, but also noted the key role that his squad had in killing themselves with mistakes.

“We started really well and scored a good goal, but we gifted them two goals that made all the difference today,” Gouweleeuw said.

Want more discussion about the game? Check out our Postgame Podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!