Julian Nagelsmann reflects on Bayern Munich’s “classic” cup win over FC Augsburg

“A classic cup game, I’d say. A lot of back and forth.”

These were manager Julian Nagelsmann’s words after he emerged comfortably the victor from Bayern Munich’s second round DFB-Pokal tie with FC Augsburg. The result was vindication for the Rekordmeister — especially against an opponent who have had their number of late.

Still, it was Augsburg who once again showed up showing greater intent to play. Nagelsmann had much to say about the ups and the downs of a rollercoaster Bavarian derby. Via Tz:

“We didn’t have a good start to the game, the first ten minutes weren’t good,” Nagelsmann said. “We were very sluggish, didn’t win or take on many duels. Until the break, we had enough chances to make the game clearer early on. Unfortunately, we missed that. Then we had a good half-time analysis, addressed things. The 20 minutes after the break were very, very good. That was a very good reaction, with very good pressing. In the areas where Augsburg is physically strong, we had at least the same level in those phases. There we had three hundred percent.”

All’s well that ends well, hey? But the shambles of the game’s opening will not soon be forgotten.

“Yes, it was a disaster,” Nagelsmann added of those first ten or so minutes. “It’s not so easy to play against a team like that, who naturally play every ball they get up front. You have few options to press. Of course, they hit everyone directly long, come with a lot of physicality. Then you have a balancing act: How much soccer do you play or do you start to play the ball quickly into the opponent’s half? That’s where we maybe didn’t always make the right decision.”

Sounds like it’s back to the film room to iron out a few details — but on the whole, a day of success, and Bayern Munich advance.

Want more discussion about the game? Check out our Postgame Podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!