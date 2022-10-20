Leon Goretzka reacts to Bayern Munich’s Pokal win against Augsburg, praises Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s performance

Bayern Munich have successfully reserved themselves a spot in the DFB-Pokal round of sixteen after a thrilling outing at the WWK Arena on Wednesday night. Having failed to beat Augsburg on their home turf in the last two meetings, the Reds went back and made sure to add a bit of glitz into the final score-line as they thrashed the hosts 2-5.

Speaking to the press post-game, Leon Goretzka addressed Bayern’s clumsiness at the beginning of the game while emphasizing the hard work and effort the team put into the performance to pull off a result as good as that. He said (via @iMiaSanMia): “We didn’t get off to a good start in the first ten minutes, then took control of the game and got a deserved win. We knew what to expect here, Augsburg are an uncomfortable team to face. We did well after the bad start and deservedly won.”

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting delivered a brilliant performance and got on the scoresheet twice — and just in the moments where the team needed him to alter the score-line the most.

Goretzka commended Choupo-Moting’s performance in the post-game interview. “He played a great game and especially scored the important equalizer. He’s a great player.”

