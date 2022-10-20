Brazzo relieved Bayern Munich overcame shaky start vs. FC Augsburg

Like his coach Julian Nagelsmann, and the other Bayern Munich bosses in the stands — and, well, like any fan of the club — Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić was not having the best start to today’s game. Bayern were getting bullied off the ball and played off the pitch, and it had the makings of another Bavarian nightmare — in every sense of the word.

Fortunately, the final result — a 5-2 win and a veritable steamrolling from Bayern — gave him a chance to breathe.

“The first ten minutes were difficult, then okay,” the sporting director explained after the game (via Az’s Maximilian Koch). “We played well in the second half. [Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting] made a good game again. The exploitation of chances is important for us.”

As the ESPN commentary noted, Augsburg may have cursed themselves by scoring too early, even — as Bayern jumped back into the game with plenty of time and belief to make their comeback.

Five goals will be a happy result for Brazzo, Nagelsmann & co., who are surely monitoring the tactical situation closely as well. Choupo-Moting has made a huge impact in successive starts at center-forward, and Julian Nagelsmann’s striker-less preference for this year may be due for a course adjustment.

At the same time, and as Brazzo noted, chance conversion may still be the slightest of sore spots for this team — even on a scoring explosion of a day! Somewhere in Bayern’s 28 shots (15 on goal) were some golden opportunities that didn’t end up in the back of the net.

Given today’s result, it’s celebrations first — and then further examination on the training grounds.

