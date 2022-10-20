Already Bayern Munich’s best player? Hansi Flick shares his thoughts on Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has been on fire this season, racking up seven goals and eight assists in 14 games this season and developing into arguably Bayern’s best player so far this season. Such development has been remarkable, especially considering that he was just another player in the youth campus just two years ago.

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured Flick’s comments on Musiala, where the Germany coach remarks: “Hermann Gerland, my assistant coach at Bayern at the time, said: “We have a good player on the Campus” and I said: “Bring him over and we’ll take a look.”

Any player that garnered the seal of approval from the “Tiger”, as Gerland is known, is worth taking a look at and Musiala duly impressed immediately.

Flick: “He then trained with us and you could see right away that he is a great talent.”

But Musiala is far more than just the talented youngster he was then. The strides he has made to improve have been so impressive and Flick wasted no time in detailing in great lengths how far the former Chelsea youngster has come.

As per the former Bayern coach “The development he has made is great and he knows how to hold his own in tight spaces. He has a good feeling for the space and is very good at dribbling. He’s also developed defensively and wins the ball back a lot for us.”

Flick finishes off by verbalizing the sentiment every Germany fan agrees with and every English fan disagrees with:

“I’m glad he’s playing for Germany.”