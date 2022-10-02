Bavarian Fashion Works: Who wore it better — FC Bayern or 1860?

For ten-plus years, it has been hard to remember that Bayern Munich isn’t the only club in Munich. TSV 1860 Munich (currently playing in the 3. Liga) also celebrated Oktoberfest with a special kit. Now kit enthusiasts such as Footy Headlines are debating which Oktoberfest kit was better.

1860’s Oktoberfest kit is a green Nike shirt with white sleeves. The white sleeves have a decorative chain-link of green pretzels. In the very top center of the shirt is the coat of arms of Munich — the Münchener Kindl (which Bayern wore on the back of their black and gold away kits last season). On the bottom of the shirt is a white pretzel and the phrase “O’zapft is”, which is Bavarian for “it is tapped”. The detailed shirt is met, however, with plain green shorts and socks.

By now, readers will be fairly familiar with FC Bayern’s Wiesn kits — especially since they basically just changed the color from last season’s kit. This season Bayern and Adidas used a Bordeaux-colored kit with gold details. Embroidered around the all-gold badge is a wreath, and on the back, under the neck, is an edelweiss flower. The shorts are the same color and have the same embroidery around the badge. The socks are also the same Bordeaux color, but also have have a black checkered pattern, symbolizing the Bavarian flag with “Bayern” written in gold script.

Here’s Thomas Müller celebrating in the kit after his late goal against Leverkusen:

I can appreciate the symbolism that 1860 put into their Oktoberfest kits — which some critics have said Bayern’s was missing — but I personally think that Bayern had the better kit overall. 1860’s looks too busy for me. Overall, Bayern just put out another very clean kit.

Vote below for your favorite kit, and tell us why you chose it in the comments!