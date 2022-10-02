Julian Nagelsmann on Bayern Munich’s renewed clinical streak against Leverkusen

Bayern Munich returned to their high-flying ways after the international break in a goals bonanza against Leverkusen — 4-0 and a clean sheet. What’s the secret? Julian Nagelsmann’s extra finishing practice? Tactical changes? Or just a better energy in the Bundesliga? After the match, head coach Julian Nagelsmann weighed in.

“We simply were much more efficient today than the last games,” he said in the post-game, via @iMiaSanMia. “We didn’t always play bad lately but results weren’t there. The team responded well to the last results. My speech was no different than in the last games. Now we hope we can confirm in the next [UEFA Champions League] game.”

It helps that his players seem to be in great mood after the international break. Germany had a wild one, but found their shooting boots versus England in a game that confirmed Jamal Musiala’s importance for both club and country.

Musiala certainly brought plenty of the magic sauce back to Bavaria — two assists (Leroy Sané, Sadio Mané) and one goal in just one half, plus nearly a third (the Mané brace that was ruled out for a foul). He’s only nineteen but his quick wits and quick feet have him playing like he’s older — and now he’s being his own man, like Thomas Müller but bolder.

Still, as we noted in the observations, it wasn’t all humming from Bayern, at least in the final third. For the dominance they had, Bayern could and should have created even more clear-cut chances, and enjoyed not having to spend any of the game chasing a goal to get a result. The coach acknowledged as much, too.

“Of course, the early goal helped us,” Nageslmann also said. “That was also the case at the beginning of the season. Then you don’t have to think so much about the situation. Our counter-pressing was very strong today.”

So: an early goal, the right energy, and maybe a well-timed break that gave the players a breather in lieu of the titanic Champions League clashes of recent midweeks. All ingredients for success — now it’s up to Nagelsmann and Bayern to figure out how to keep that up.

