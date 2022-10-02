Off the crossbar: FIFA 23 Ultimate Team cards for Bayern Munich Frauen (fan-made)

With the release of EA Sports’ FIFA 23 — the final edition in their franchise before it has to change its name — comes, for the first time ever, the inclusion of women’s teams. However, for now, it’s the English and French leagues that will feature, and they won’t be available as part of the popular FIFA Ultimate Team play mode.

Enter FCB Frauen Twitter. Two amazing Bayern Munich fans, @liviamanke_ and @frauen_bayern, came together to produce FUT23 cards for the entire FC Bayern Frauen squad. And for those who don’t follow the Frauen — you should! — this is a great way to get acquainted with the different player profiles in the squad. Kudos on this wonderful fan-led effort!

After the #FIFA23 ratings released, me and my friend @frauen_bayern decided to show you a thread of our FUT23 Cards for the Women’s team ⚪️ Take a look! pic.twitter.com/ZBvCwfpj7f — Livia ⚪️ (@liviamanke_) September 23, 2022

The FCB Frauen, led by coach Alexander Straus, had a fine preseason ahead of their 22/23 campaign — boasting victories over FC Barcelona and Manchester United in the AMOS Women’s French Cup:

They’re also off to a fine start in their road to qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions league, gaining a 1-0 lead over Real Sociedad after one leg of the qualifying play-off — the goal coming through link-up between Germany EURO 2022 stars Klara Bühl and Lea Schüller — before decisively controlling the return encounter in a 3-1 win.

The Frauen-Bundesliga is another story, where incumbent champions VfL Wolfsburg top the table with six points from two games. Bayern have played respectably, though, and of course there’s a long ways yet to go.

Finally, there's the DFB-Pokal, where the Frauen passed their first test of the season in a 7-0 breezing:

It’s an exciting season with new additions that already look brilliant (Manchester City transfer Georgia Stanway and Bordeaux transfer Tainara featuring), returning veterans flying high (Giulia Gwinn, Jovana Damnjanović, and Linda Dallmann all scoring against Werder Bremen) and much to prove in both the domestic league and Champions League. In neither are Bayern assured of dominance, but for sure they’re here to throw down for a fight.