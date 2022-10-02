Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s link to defender all for naught?; Christopher Nkunku going to Chelsea?; Special pills for Julian Nagelsmann?; Was Jürgen Klopp reluctant to show Sadio Mané the love at Liverpool?; and MORE!

Just a few days ago, it was reported that Bayern Munich had interest in Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. The Bavarians had been linked to Timber last summer prior to making a move for then-Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt.

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, however, says that Bayern Munich does not want to pursue Timber at this time, which makes sense given the current depth at the position:

NOT TRUE❌ is that @FCBayern is currently interested in Jurriën Timber (21), centre-back of @AFCAjax — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 30, 2022

Timber is not a big, hulking presence at center-back and would be more in the mode of Lucas Hernandez than De Ligt in terms of size. Regardless, it does not appear that anything is imminent between the Die Roten and Timber.

RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku is one of the most dynamic scoring threats in the Bundesliga...and Chelsea FC might be looking to get an early jump on a transfer for next summer per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk:

TRUE✅ Christopher Nkunku (22) made an medical-check in septembre in Frankfurt to prepare a Transfer to FC Chelsea for Sommer 2023 (release clause of €60 Mio Euro) — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 30, 2022

Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, however, is reporting that a deal is not close to being finalized:

News #Nkunku: We have been told that it was not a medical in order to finalize a deal with #CFC. It should have taken place due to insurance reasons. Yes, Chelsea wants him in 2023 but no decision yet, no signing of a pre-contract so far. But release clause! @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) September 30, 2022

RB Leipzig has certainly become one of the great “proving grounds” for talent. If Nkunku moved on it would not be shocking at all — especially if Chelsea comes ready with its deep pockets.

Inter Milan star Robin Gosens heard the whispers regarding a potential move to Bayer Leverkusen for the Germany international.

“I play for a world club and I’m happy at Inter. My aim is to assert myself at this big club. I have to play three, four, five games in a row now, that’s what I’m working towards. I also have to get into a rhythm with a view to the World Cup,” Gosens said. “I spoke to Simon Rolfes on the phone and it was an open and honest exchange. I told him that I’m not done at Inter and I want to attack. I feel very comfortable at Inter at the moment and I’m certainly not there against my will. I am fully motivated and look forward to the tasks. But I’m only satisfied when I’m on the pitch, I expect that from myself.”

Between Germany and Bayern Munich, there is no shortage of discussion points for fans to talk about and debate.

For those looking forward to the World Cup, we got a sneak peek on what things could look like for Germany in Qatar. For Bayern Munich fans, it is time to re-boot and start over after a tough run in the Bundesliga.

Let’s take a gander at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Germany’s international break and what we might have learned ahead of the World Cup.

What to look for in Bayern Munich’s games.

Jamal Musiala’s star is beginning to explode.

Bayern Munich might already be planning for life after Benjamin Pavard.

Is Bayern Munich interested in Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz?

Former Liverpool midfielder Salif Diao says Sadio Mané left England because Jürgen Klopp did not fully appreciate the Senegalese attacker.

“I think he had been here for a couple of years and I think at some point he thought he did not have the love that he needed really, here at Anfield,” Diao originally told the Liverpool Echo. “I’m not talking about the fans, for him I think it was more with the manager. Things weren’t really going on as they should be so that’s why he decided to go for a new challenge. I think as a top player, every time you stay four, five years at a top club, sometimes it’s good to go for a new challenge.”

When I coach basketball, I often get to a point in the season where I lose my voice. I may need the Bayern Munich medical team to chime in on these magic pills they are using to give Julian Nagelsmann his voice back:

Julian Nagelsmann lost his voice briefly half an hour into last night's game. Team internist Roland Schmidt rushed to the dressing room and brought throat pills to the coach. Nagelsmann struggled with vocal cords issues in the past and went to a speech therapist [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/hdqlDGcrTM — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 1, 2022

And these two pics crack me up because it looks like a deleted scene from The Wire.

“WMD’S!!!”

Seriously, though, hopefully there are no long-term issues with Nagelsmann’s vocal chords/voice.

Hoffenheim has decided it will not cover the World Cup in Qatar on its club website because of the country’s record on human rights violations:

All these aspects play a role in not wanting to just simply inform in a carefree manner. A celebratory description based purely on the sporting aspect, solely based on goals and performance without looking at the wider picture where this so-called football festival will be held is in our opinion not allowed. But we cannot deliver these necessary analytical comments for the coverage of the sporting event from many thousands of kilometers away.

After four consecutive Bundesliga games without a win, Bayern Munich have responded in solid fashion with a 4-0 win over a struggling Bayer Leverkusen side. The entire front four managed to score as Julian Nagelsmann’s system shone in its ability to create chances and suffocate the opposition with a high press. Even so, after all these poor performances, we have to be wary about declaring the crisis over after a single win.

Here are our talking points from the game: