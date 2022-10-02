Brazzo was happy to mobilize quickly and bring Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich during the summer

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić is happy to have brought in center-back Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutch defender was looking for a change of scenery and Salihamidžić was ready to mobilize and bring in one of his longtime transfer targets.

“(De Ligt) left a lot of money on the table coming to us (from Juventus). He wanted to go to Bayern at all costs. He said, ‘I feel at home here’. Three years ago, before he went to Juve, we had talked with him and (his then-agent) Mino Raiola. We kept in touch, we knew each other, and I knew, if it was at all possible at some point, that the player definitely wanted to go to Bayern,” Salihamidžić told journalist Raphael Honigstein (The Athletic). “He couldn’t play football the way he wanted to in Italy. I knew he’d definitely come if we found a solution (with Juventus). That shows you how eager he was to be successful for this club, and how he viewed the chances of doing so.”

De Ligt is integrating nicely with Bayern Munich and figures to have a more key role with the team as the season moves forward.