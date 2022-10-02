 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sadio Mané wants to be loved by fans — it motivates him

The new Bayern Munich forward wants to make fans happy with the team’s performance. He’s having a great start.

By Jack Laushway
FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Sadio Mané has already become a fan favorite at Bayern Munich. His passion and motivation for the game are undeniable and he is clearly adapting to the Bayern Munich style very quickly. He has scored goals from day one and has tried to engage with fans from the very first match against RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup.

Mané actually stated that it is really important for him to be loved. He wants to do great at making fans happy. That’s a great way for a player to stay motivated and it is undeniable that he is loved. Mané was adored at Liverpool at known for being an incredibly modest and humble player.

The Senegalese forward has an incredible love for the game and likes to live a very modest life as well. He is quite the role model for club supporters and Bayern are sure to use him as marketing material for years to come!

Now if he could just stay onside...

