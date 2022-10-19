Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 5-2 Augsburg (DFB-Pokal)

Bayern Munich left no stone unturned in their 5-2 dismantling of Augsburg in the second round of the DFB-Pokal. The Bavarians seemed to have learned their lesson from the last outing against the same opposition, a game which they lost 1-0. Julian Nagelsmann set the team up to win this time, and win they did.

The resistance from Augsburg was incredible, who threw in everything and the kitchen sink at Bayern to somehow stage a comeback. However, a kitchen sink is of no use against an army tank, as demonstrated by Bayern’s offense. When the dust settled, the stadium was painted in a deep shade of Bavarian red, which ironically, was the colour of the Augsburg jerseys.

Here is a synopsis of what is covered in this episode:

Maaßen’s setup and Nagelsmann’s answer to Augsburg’s early press.

The stats and a walkthrough of the scoring sequences.

Jamal Musiala’s brilliant display.

Alphonso Davies the unstoppable roadrunner.

Choupo GOATing, and why he’s an all time great.

Sven Ulreich’s shortcomings, and why Bayern need a new no.2 behind Neuer.

Sadio Mané’s rut.

Overall player ratings and general observations.

