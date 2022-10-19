Xavi offers retort to Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann on Gavi’s Kopa Award win

When Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann offered up the opinion that both his player Jamal Musiala and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham were likely more deserving of winning the Kopa Award (best player under 21), it was assumed that someone at FC Barcelona would respond in kind.

As it turns out, that person was Barca head coach Xavi. However, Xavi did not attack Nagelsmann with any fire and brimstone — likely because Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona will play in the Champions League next week.

Instead, Xavi kept the focus on his club’s players and insisting that it was okay to have a differing opinion.

“Well, I want to congratulate Gavi and also Alexia (Putellas) and (Robert) Lewandowski. For me it is a much-deserved trophy. Barca are alive, Barca are there. Although we are not enjoying the best results, we are still there. And of course it’s great to see our players winning individual trophies, now we want to win collective trophies. Nagelsmann’s comments? Everyone is entitled to their opinion,” Xavi said (as captured by Metro).

It does not appear that this will cause the two coaches to throw hands next week, but they might not exactly be eager to casually chat it up over coffee either.