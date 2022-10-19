Ryan Gravenberch still unhappy, but here’s why he’s not playing much at Bayern Munich

With Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer ahead of him on the Bayern Munich depth chart, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has reportedly become increasingly unhappy.

After initial reports broke last month about his rumored unhappiness, Gravenberch addressed the situation with ESPN (as captured here). In his latest interview, however, things do not appear to have changed much.

“The situation is not easy for me, of course I want to play. But I have to stay patient. Of course I know my quality, but it is what it is — Bayern is a big club with a lot of good players. I have to keep calm,” Gravenberch told Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Aside of the great talent ahead of Gravenberch on the Bayern Munich depth chart, is there anything else holding him back? According to Koch’s report, there certainly is. Below is what @iMiaSanMia extracted:

From the coaching staff’s point of view, the problematic issue with Gravenberch is his defensive work. Bayern conceded twice against Plzeň after the Dutchman came in. It wasn’t just down to him, but the midfield suddenly didn’t seem stable anymore. It’s about defensive reliability, tactical discipline and winning the ball back. Offensively, Gravenberch has a lot to offer. In training, it is said that he regularly shows top performances & great dynamism — he is regarded as a great footballer with a bright future.

Even a youngster with loads of potential can only wait around for so long before his patience is worn thin. Still, until Gravenberch can hop over Kimmich, Goretzka, and Sabitzer, the young Dutchman will likely not be happy with his role.