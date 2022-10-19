FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

It has been two years since Bayern Munich have made it to the latter rounds of the DFB Pokal, which is an embarrassing record for a club of this size. FC Augsburg are now hoping to make it three disappointments in a row for the Bavarians, and Julian Nagelsmann is tasked with preventing that at all costs.

Injuries are the main concern coming into the match. Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Neuer, and Leroy Sane are all ruled out, while Thomas Muller and Noussair Mazraoui are both doubtful. In their absence, the onus falls to newer generations of players like Jamal Musiala and Matthijs de Ligt to step up and deliver for Bayern in a crucial knockout fixture. Augsburg have already beaten the Bavarians once this season, but will they do it again?

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Augsburg Arena, Augsburg, Germany

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 2:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: Find Your Country

