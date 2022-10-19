Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann disagrees with Kopa Award winner; Harry Kane to Bayern is nonsense?; Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos scoffs at Manchester City selection; Smoking heaters on the bench still happens?; and MORE!

Like many of us, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann saw that FC Barcelona midfielder Gavi won France Football’s Kopa Award (best player under 21) and did not necessarily fall in line with the results.

“In my opinion, both Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham played a better season than the winner. But Gavi is an outstanding player and I’m happy for him too,” Nagelsmann said.

Nagelsmann is right.

This is not a knock to Gavi or even runner-up Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, but Musiala and Bellingham were just absolutely tremendous and would have — at least — been my top two for this award (not that my opinion matters).

If you opened bidding on all four players, I’d think Musiala and Bellingham would be worth more on the open market than Gavi or Camavinga (again, no disrespect, they are fine players).

Regardless, this is just another instance of the lack of respect that the Bundesliga gets.

Former footballer and noted pundit Ian Wright just cannot see Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane leaving England for Bayern Munich.

“Nobody is speaking about them too much. Everybody is talking about they aren’t this or that. You have an elite manager that have elite players. If that happens, where he adds a couple of players until after the World Cup and they are still in touch, then you have to start looking at Spurs because they aren’t playing unbelievable right now, but they are in touch,” Wright said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show. “That’s it now with Harry. You’d have thought that he’s going to be at Tottenham now.”

When the transfer rumors linking Kane to Bayern Munich came up, Wright thoroughly dismissed them.

“Really? With all due respect to Bayern Munich, if (Antonio) Conte is staying, and I’m Harry Kane, I’m probably staying because like I say, we don’t know what’s going to happen after the World Cup, we don’t know how everything’s going to pan out. The fact is if they come back and they’re in touch, I just feel like something is going to happen this season that is not in the ordinary,” Wright remarked.

Real Madrid star and Germany legend Toni Kroos was a bit perturbed to see that France Football named Manchester City the “Team of the Year”:

3rd best team in 2021/22 - happy @realmadrid? — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) October 17, 2022

Kroos is correct. For as much as I might not be a fan of Real Madrid, it is hard to argue that they were anything short of amazing in winning the Champions League last season.

Another week for Bayern Munich and more up-and-down performances to totally muddle everyone’s view on where exactly this team is at during this stage of the season.

Regardless, there was still plenty to talk about. Here is what we have on tape for this episode:

A look at how befuddling this Bayern Munich squad is and how they can make you confident and frustrated all at the same time.

Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona could flunk out of the Champions League.

Why people are openly speculating that Julian Nagelsmann could lose the team.

Chelsea FC is said to be looking to bring in Benjamin Pavard.

The reality that Bayern Munich is going to be shopping for a No. 9 next summer and how that fits into Mathys Tel’s timeline for his career path.

A quick discussion on House of the Dragon and why last week was the best episode so far. Also, a little bemoaning the state of The Walking Dead.

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry scored well enough to be placed on WhoScored.com’s Team of the Week for Europe’s Top 5 Leagues:

“Better than Erling Haaland at almost everything” is not how I would describe former Bayern Munich prospect Joshua Zirkzee...but here we are:

Antwerp midfielder Radja Nainggolan has been suspended for nailing a few heaters on the bench. If the smokes were Lucky Strikes and he was drinking Ballantine, he might be my grandfather:

So Bayern Munich just won 5-0 against a team that were, coming into the game, above them in the table. In beating Christian Streich’s SC Freiburg, Julian Nagelsmann has capped off one of the most impressive performances of the season so far. Meanwhile, a certain someone who agitated a move to FC Barcelona is staring the Europa League in the face, and coming off a defeat in his inaugural Clasico. The two FCBs contrasting fortunes make for good discussion fodder this week.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin discuss: