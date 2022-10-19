“Not a third time!” Julian Nagelsmann on Bayern Munich’s dismal DFB-Pokal streak

Not again...

Bundesliga? Check. Champions League? No big deal. But when it comes to the DFB-Pokal, well, that’s one competition that has had Bayern Munich’s number. The Bavarian champions can’t seem to get out of the second round — suffering two iniquitous defeats in the last two years in round two — and to advance this time, they’ll need to defeat fellow Bavarian club FC Augsburg.

Who, did we mention, have beaten Bayern this season already?

One man not ready to consign his team to another knockout is manager Julian Nagelsmann.

“That should definitely not happen to us a third time,” he said in the pre-game presser (via @iMiaSanMia). “We have the ambition to win the Pokal. So we have to win against Augsburg tomorrow, that’s our job.”

Should he succeed, he’ll need to do so without some his most trusted veterans. Bayern’s depth is being put to a stern test, as all three tens — Leroy Sané, Thomas Müller, and Jamal Musiala — are in the midst of some recovery situation or another. This has Tz speculating Serge Gnabry to fill the playmaker’s spot in tomorrow’s 4-2-3-1.

Whatever the case, it’s time to put recent memories to bed. Hansi Flick’s nightmare against Holstein Kiel, and Nagelsmann’s smashing at the hands of Gladbach...no, please, not again. It’s time for a new chapter.

