Bayern Munich batter 1. FC Köln, continue unbeaten start in Frauen-Bundesliga

Bayern Munich Frauen continue their unbeaten start in the FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga as they brushed aside 1. FC Köln in a decisive 4-0 display. The FC Bayern Frauen remain second in the table — a 3-1-0 record after four matchdays — thanks to the defending champions VfL Wolfsburg’s perfect 4-0-0 start.

Catch the highlights below for your daily dose of Bayern goodness and four encores for Jacques Offenbach:

Linda Dallmann — a regular menace to opposing defenses — opened the scoring with a tap home from close range in the 29th minute. Manchester City transfer Georgia Stanway skied one over the bar shortly after on the end of an equally well-worked chance.

Early in the second half, Bayern finally doubled their lead. A cross was parried by the Köln keeper — only to deflect off her own teammate in one of the most unfortunate own goals you’ll ever see.

In the 68th minute, new signing and central defender Tainara de Souza da Silva got in on the fun with a powerful header down from a corner. This should open her Bayern account in style!

And speaking of style, the last goal came through a smooth piece of work among substitutes — Jovana Damnjanović supplying, Franziska Kett squaring, and Lina Magull with a cheeky backheel right in front of the keeper.

