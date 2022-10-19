 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brazzo loves the partnership between Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt at Bayern Munich

The Bayern Munich duo was dynamic against SC Freiburg.

By CSmith1919
Bundesliga”Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München” Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Bayern Munich fully throttled SC Freiburg 5-0 on Sunday and one aspect of the Rekordmeister’s excellence that got lost in the shuffle to some fans was the play of Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt at center-back.

Upamecano and De Ligt were tremendous on the day in limited SC Freiburg’s chances as both played key roles in helping goalkeeper Sven Ulreich earn a clean sheet.

For Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić the tandem has been excellent and is still getting even better in the absence of Lucas Hernandez.

“Dayot is playing a very good season. That’s how we always want to see him. In duet with Matthijs it works very well, they complement each other very well. The two have found each other,” Salihamidžić told Tz journalist Mano Bonke.

Things have not always been perfect for both De Ligt and Upamecano over the course of this season as both players have had game-altering mistakes, but each player has also shown flashes of their own brilliance respectively.

When Hernandez returns, it will give Julian Nagelsmann three excellent options — and a terrific rotation — moving forward.

