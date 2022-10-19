2022 FIFA World Cup Away Kits Ranked | Talking Bayern tier list

With the upcoming World Cup in the coming months, it’s time for me to do a Tier List of all the nations’ away kits at the big tournament. I have compiled a ranking of each and every glorious and not-so-glorious away kit that each country will rep in Qatar. Watch the video to hear my rankings!

If you enjoyed this video, I will be uploading another video for the away kits in the coming days as well. Watch to hear my rankings! Let me know your picks in the comments or build your own.

If you enjoy the video please subscribe to the channel! It is still relatively new but I have big plans for upcoming content that you’ll want to look out for. There is never a shortage of great material to discuss when it comes to Bayern. Check out Talking Bayern on YouTube!