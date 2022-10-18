FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 DFB Pokal full coverage

Bayern Munich have not made it past the 2nd round of the DFB Pokal since 2019. For context, that took place before a pandemic, before a treble, before Niko Kovac was even sacked. At this point, visit to the later rounds of the cup is long overdue.

FC Augsburg, however, have already beaten Bayern once in the league this season, and Julian Nagelsmann’s side weren’t particularly convincing in that game either. Was it foreshadowing for what will happen at the Augsburg Arena on Wednesday? Or will Bayern have the last laugh in the end? Impossible to predict, but injuries on both sides make this game a very complicated one indeed.

