Harry Kane, Lautaro Martínez, Vlahović, and more: Five Bayern Munich striker targets for next year

It has been well-established that Bayern Munich will not be going after a striker during the winter transfer window. The summer of 2023, however, is not that far away so the Bavarians are planning.

Sky’s Florian Plettenberg broke down the five biggest names linked to Bayern Munich so far and you might be surprised at the latest info. Let’s take a look ...

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

Contract expires: 2024

Sky summary: Sky is reporting that Kane is not opposed to a move, but Tottenham is likely still his first choice. As of now, Kane has not made a final decision on his future. If Kane decides to move on from London, a nice cost will be attached to him as well.

Marcus Thuram, Borussia Mönchengladbach

Contract expires: 2023

Sky summary: The 25-year-old would be free, but — as of now — Bayern Munich is not fully convinced that the Frenchman can be exactly what it needs for a No. 9. Thuram could, however, be a back-up option should Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting decide to move on next summer.

Dusan Vlahović, Juventus

Contract expires: 2026

Sky summary: Just 22, talented, and productive, Vlahović would be very expensive next summer. Juve just spent €80 million on the Serbian star and Vlahović is reportedly not ready to leave Juventus any time soon anyway. Bayern Munich is also not exactly willing to pay the necessary fee it would likely to take to get him. In fact, anything above €50 million might be difficult for the Bavarians.

Lautaro Martínez, Inter Milan

Contract expires: 2026

Sky summary: Bayern Munich is not interested in Martinez.

Jonathan David, OSC Lille

Contract expires: 2025

Sky summary: David is ready — and willing — to make a move to a top club, but his cost will exceed €50 million as well. David, though, could “imagine” a move to Bayern Munich, but there has been no contact between the two sides as of yet.