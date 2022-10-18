Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies backs Jamal Musiala for the Ballon d’Or after Kopa Trophy snub

Bayern Munich have a long history of being snubbed in popular choice awards. Recently you have Franck Ribery getting robbed in the 2013 Ballon d’Or, Manuel Neuer’s 3rd place finish in the 2014 Ballon d’Or, Robert Lewandowski not even getting a chance to win the 2020 award, Alphonso Davies being overlooked for Erling Haaland in the 2020 Golden Boy, and even Hansi Flick losing to Jurgen Klopp in FIFA’s Men’s Coach of the Year award (after winning a treble!).

Even so, the team isn’t letting it get to them. After the latest robbery — FC Barcelona’s Gavi winning the Kopa Trophy over the much more deserving Jamal Musiala, Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies took to social media to voice support for his teammate and friend.

They may have denied you of your Kopa Trophy, but they won’t deny you of your future Ballon d’Or #GoldenBoy pic.twitter.com/8YQXkWuVzw — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) October 18, 2022

It’s frankly ridiculous how organizations like France Football continue to ignore the top quality players we have at this club for the shiny new toys from La Masia and the like. Musiala deserved to win the Kopa Trophy this year and everyone knows it. Of course, Davies is right — if he continues on his current trajectory, a Ballon d’Or in the near future can’t be ruled out.

We support these guys all the way!