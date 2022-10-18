Injury woes continue at Bayern Munich, but Julian Nagelsmann is confident

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann might want to start trading in his team issued sideline gear for a white lab coat.

The injuries are piling up, but the manager does not seem overly concerned.

“Manu (Neuer) is still in pain. The target is the weekend’s game against Hoffenheim, but we will have to wait and see. He will complete parts of team training on Thursday, then will see how his shoulder reacts. He’s experienced enough and knows his body very well,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Nous (Mazraoui) still has some muscular problems. He will travel to Augsburg, but tomorrow we will have to see if it makes sense for him to play. Thomas (Müller) completed training without problems. He will travel with the team but will start on the bench tomorrow.”

As for Leroy Sané, the outlook is less promising as we already knew.

“Leroy’s injury is annoying. He actually never has muscle injuries, but unfortunately with the rhythm that we have, you are not completely immune to it. I’m expecting him to be out for 2-3 weeks, more likely 3. We’ll see how the recovery goes,” Nagelsmann said.

Lucas Hernandez’s status is improving, but Nagelsmann will not take any chances with his star defender.

”He’s doing better. We have to be patient. I can’t say how long it will take. It wasn’t looking so good lately. But he’s making progress — it’s a tough injury. I hope he can be fully fit before the World Cup,” Nagelsmann said.

Regardless of who suits up, the head coach wants to build off the success that his team achieved against SC Freiburg.

“Freiburg’s game was a benchmark for us. We were incredibly disciplined. We played very good football, but we also defended with passion. But there’s always room for improvement. The point of perfection can never be reached,” Nagelsmann remarked.

