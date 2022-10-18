Training update: Bayern Munich’s final preparations for FC Augsburg

Bayern Munich had their final day of training ahead of tomorrow’s derby clash with FC Augsburg — an away trip to the same stadium where they endured a shock 0-1 defeat earlier this season. This time, it’s for the rights to stay in the DFB-Pokal competition, and Bayern will be keen to prove that they’re the true masters of Bavaria.

The injury and lineups news we mostly know: Manuel Neuer is still down, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will get another start at striker. Thomas Müller completed the full session, per Sky’s Torben Hoffman (via @iMiaSanMia) and that’s encouraging news, as Bayern’s options at #10 have become something of musical chairs of late.

Also from Hoffman, we have center-back Lucas Hernandez continuing to step up his recovery plans as he races to return to the pitch for club and country ahead of the 2022 Men’s World Cup in November:

Lucas Hernández has increased the workload of his individual training as he works on his comeback [ @Sky_Torben]pic.twitter.com/G4lqp0xpaC — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 18, 2022

On the fashion front, Bayern are eager to prove that their drip don’t slip:

Bayern will wear the new special Olympics kit during tomorrow's Pokal game against Augsburg pic.twitter.com/fghrodTE5I — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 18, 2022

Uh, or something, you decide! These kits commemorate the Olympiastadion, Bayern’s former home, on its 50th anniversary season — count this author a fan who can’t wait to see them in action.

Photos from the final day:

But how about that scissors kick from Mathys Tel in the headline, too? That’d be a fun type of goal to see.

And finally — with all the awards hubbub, the squad dished out some due congratulations to Bayern’s honorees from France Football’s ceremony:

The team with special congratulations to Mané, Musiala and Gravenberch in today's training. #BallonDor [ @FCBayern]pic.twitter.com/NkTKXu28OU — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 18, 2022

Sadio Mané finished runner-up in the Ballon d’Or voting and collected the inaugural Socrates Award for social initiative, while Musiala and Gravenberch finished top ten in the Kopa Trophy running.

