Daily Schmankerl: Rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Harry Kane’s future with Tottenham Hotspur tied to Antonio Conte?; Kylian Mbappe furious with transfer rumors; Bayern scouting Marcus Thuram; Jonathan David to Everton?; and MORE!

There are many who think that Bayern Munich transfer target Harry Kane will likely remain with Tottenham Hotspur rather than move to Germany at this stage of his career.

We can count transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio among those who believe the move is a longshot. Specifically, Di Marzio thinks Kane will star if Antonio Conte remains at the helm of the club:

Asked if Bayern could be the Englishman’s next big step, he said: “I think that depends on Conte’s future. Whether Conte will extend his contract with Tottenham. If he stays, it’s because Tottenham really want to improve and win the Premier League and Champions League. “If he stays, it’s because he has the guarantee that Kane, Son, Richarlison – all the great Tottenham players – will stay. I don’t think Conte will stay if Tottenham sell Harry Kane. “I don’t think it would be the right move for Kane to go to Bayern Munich now. It depends on what Tottenham want to do in the future. How they perform in tournaments. It’s still too early to know what will happen next. It’s difficult to predict what will happen.” Di Marzio then goes onto explain that if Bayern believe they need a player like Lewandowski to be successful going forward, since Sadio Mané is a very different type of footballer, then trying to buy Kane would make sense. He added: “I know Bayern Munich want Harry Kane. I don’t know if this is the right move for Harry Kane. He should stay if Antonio Conte stays.”

Admittedly, I’m a skeptic on this move. I still can’t see the Englishman jumping to Germany.

Bayern Munich stars Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané were selected to WhoScored.com’s “Bundesliga Team of the Week”:

Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/qLXgFXA99I — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 17, 2022

Kylian Mbappe saw the news and he was not happy. The France international says that he has no desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain:

Kylian Mbappé: “I have not asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January. I’m not furious with the club, it’s not true”, says to @rmcsport after the game vs OM. #PSG pic.twitter.com/j0iRi60Jbu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 16, 2022

Another week for Bayern Munich and more up-and-down performances to totally muddle everyone’s view on where exactly this team is at during this stage of the season.

Regardless, there was still plenty to talk about. Here is what we have on tape for this episode:

A look at how befuddling this Bayern Munich squad is and how they can make you confident and frustrated all at the same time.

Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona could flunk out of the Champions League.

Why people are openly speculating that Julian Nagelsmann could lose the team.

Chelsea FC is said to be looking to bring in Benjamin Pavard.

The reality that Bayern Munich is going to be shopping for a No. 9 next summer and how that fits into Mathys Tel’s timeline for his career path.

It appears that Borussia Mönchengladbach star Marcus Thuram is, indeed, on Bayern Munich’s radar...but nothing is imminent. As of now, the Frenchman will not extend his contract with Gladbach either:

News #Thuram: Yes, he is interesting for Bayern due to his profile: Possible free agent 2023. He was also scouted as reported via SPORT1. But it‘s not hot at this stage. Internally they are not 100 % convinced. Tendency: No contract extension at Gladbach! @westsven @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 17, 2022

RB Leipzig will be without Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku when the team squares off with Hamburger SV in the DFB-Pokal:

ℹ️ Timo Werner will miss the @DFBPokal_EN clash against Hamburg with an infection. @c_nk97 will also miss out following the surgical procedure on his wrist.



⚪️ #WeAreLeipzig #RBLHSV pic.twitter.com/SzMv4Yxtcn — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) October 17, 2022

Emil Forsberg is also in doubt for the match as well. Can Die Roten Bullen out-class Hamburger SV without those players?

It looks like Everton might be interested in Lille striker Jonathan David, but he might have his eyes on a bigger prize:

X News Jonathan #David: Been told that Everton was very interested in a transfer in 2023 but there was no concrete offer! No option for the 22 y/o striker anyway. He wants to join a Top12 club in . Contract until 2025, NO release clause. Price: More than €50m! @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 17, 2022

So Bayern Munich just won 5-0 against a team that were, coming into the game, above them in the table. In beating Christian Streich’s SC Freiburg, Julian Nagelsmann has capped off one of the most impressive performances of the season so far. Meanwhile, a certain someone who agitated a move to FC Barcelona is staring the Europa League in the face, and coming off a defeat in his inaugural Clasico. The two FCBs contrasting fortunes make for good discussion fodder this week.

