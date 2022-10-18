Christian Streich explains how Bayern Munich dominated SC Freiburg

In an absolute thriller of a game, Bayern Munich won 5-0 against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga, capturing the table second spot. Freiburg looked utterly hapless as Bayern thoroughly massacred and demolished the men from Breisgau.

Per Bayern’s website, Freiburg’s head coach Christian Streich explains that Bayern’s mental quickness made them the better team and left Freiburg with no chance to do anything. “We just didn’t have the gas to keep up with them, which is why we lost,” he said on Freiburg’s lack of stamina.

Of course, this being a night to forget for Freiburg, Streich and co. must move forward and think about what is next. “We’ll forget this, go home and think about the next game. We weren’t good enough today, the players weren’t, I wasn’t,” he lamented. “We tried to go for it — that was probably the wrong idea. But hindsight is a wonderful thing.”

The same sentiment was echoed by the rest of the Freiburg camp who felt they simply fell flat and that given Bayern’s effort and quality, this wasn’t unexpected by any means. They touted their inability to defend and be compact to be prime reasons for the loss.

Interested in more Bayern Munich content? Check out our detailed Augsburg preview along with analysis of the win over SC Freiburg and a major question about Robert Lewandowski in the latest episode of our podcast. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate the support!