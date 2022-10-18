 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Christian Streich explains how Bayern Munich dominated SC Freiburg

Streich lauds Bayern for their efforts, while acknowledging that nobody from the Freiburg camp was good enough.

FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga
Poor Streich had to witness a massacre and couldn’t do anything about it.
Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

In an absolute thriller of a game, Bayern Munich won 5-0 against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga, capturing the table second spot. Freiburg looked utterly hapless as Bayern thoroughly massacred and demolished the men from Breisgau.

Per Bayern’s website, Freiburg’s head coach Christian Streich explains that Bayern’s mental quickness made them the better team and left Freiburg with no chance to do anything. “We just didn’t have the gas to keep up with them, which is why we lost,” he said on Freiburg’s lack of stamina.

Of course, this being a night to forget for Freiburg, Streich and co. must move forward and think about what is next. “We’ll forget this, go home and think about the next game. We weren’t good enough today, the players weren’t, I wasn’t,” he lamented. “We tried to go for it — that was probably the wrong idea. But hindsight is a wonderful thing.”

The same sentiment was echoed by the rest of the Freiburg camp who felt they simply fell flat and that given Bayern’s effort and quality, this wasn’t unexpected by any means. They touted their inability to defend and be compact to be prime reasons for the loss.

