Robbery! Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala overlooked in favor of FC Barcelona’s Gavi and Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga

It seems crazy to think that there was any other player under the age of 21, who has been more impactful than Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala.

Heck, you could make an argument that if you had to pick someone other than Musiala that is would be Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Somehow, though, neither of these two players won the 2022 Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremonies presented by France Football.

In fact, the Musiala and Bellingham finished third and fourth respectively behind winner Gavi (FC Barcelona) and runner-up Eduardo Camavinga (Stade Rennais / Real Madrid):

Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch finished tied for sixth (largely for his work at Ajax) with RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol. Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi (ninth) and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz (tenth) also had formidable finishes.

In other news from the event, Sadio Mané finished second in the Ballon d’Or, but won the Socrates Award. Manuel Neuer finished seventh in the Yashin Award and former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski won the Müller Award.

Oh...and Manchester City won the Club of the Year Award.