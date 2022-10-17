After Real Madrid, even FC Barcelona have set sights on Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

Last week, we got a report that Real Madrid were “closely watching” the situation of Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich. As far-fetched as that was, Spanish media have now one-upped themselves by dragging FC Barcelona into the race.

According to Sport, Barca are looking at Davies to strengthen the left side of their defense. Currently, veteran left-back Jordi Alba has a contract set to expire next year, and Marcos Alonso (a transfer that was personally requested by Xavi) doesn’t seem to have impressed so far. While the Catalans have a talented youngster ready to take over in Alejandro Balde, it’s understandable why they would see Davies as a superior option in every single way.

What’s harder to understand is why the Spanish media thinks this operation is feasible at all. Alphonso Davies has a contract at Bayern Munich until 2025 and has shown no intention of leaving the club in the near future. At least with Real Madrid, you can say that they have the allure of a Champions League-winning team to draw the Canadian in. What does Barca offer? Can they even afford his salary? Or will they have to pull more “levers” first?

Moving from Bayern Munich to Barcelona would be a massive downgrade for Davies at this stage of his career. Lewandowski did it, and he’s now facing the prospect of playing in the Europa League for the first time in a decade. Perhaps Phonzie should call him up and ask what he thinks about the whole affair.

