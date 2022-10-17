Bavarian Loan Works: Malik Tillman and Marvin Cuni score, Alexander Nübel concedes four in Europa League, and Torben Rhein has a short appearance for Lustenau

Bayern Munich loanees had another action-packed week throughout Europe. While Rangers and Monaco both struggled in European play, there were some decent results for the individuals and the teams. Goals from Tillman and Cuni were the highlights of the week.

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Neither Nübel nor AS Monaco had a very good week. On Thursday, they travelled to Hungary to play Trabzonspor, where they lost 4-0. It could have been worse, as Nübel still saved an additional six shots on goal. After four games played in the Europa league, Monaco sits at third place with six points — level with Trabzonspor on points.

On Sunday, Monaco hosted Clemont Foot and drew 1-1. Nübel had five saves in the match, but an early Monaco red card made it difficult for the team to find a winning goal. Nübel also picked up a yellow card deep in stoppage time — presumably for time-wasting.

Monaco will take on Lille on the road on the road on Sunday.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Tillman was left on the bench for Rangers’ Champions League drubbing at the hands of Liverpool on Wednesday. Rangers sit at fourth place in their Champions League with zero points. They still have an outside chance of reaching the third place Europa League spot.

Tillman and Rangers bounced back on Sunday in league play, away to Motherwell. Tillman started and played the full match. After a scoreless first half, Tillman scored a goal in the 53rd minute. This was his third goal in all competitions this season, his first since August.

ICYMI | Here's how Malik Tillman put @RangersFC ahead at Fir Park with a fine solo effort that started from his own half! pic.twitter.com/S83ibpA4P0 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 16, 2022

Rangers will play two matches at home this week — the first against Dundee FC in the league cup and then against Livingston in the league.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Lustenau was on the road to WSG Tirol on Saturday. After going down a goal early in the match, Torben Rhein came on as a 17th-minute substitute. Unfortunately, Rhein couldn’t make too much of an impression on the match and was subbed off at halftime. Lustenau went on to lose 3-2.

Lustenau will host Ried in league play on Sunday.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis did not appear in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-1 loss at home to Lask.

Klagenfurt will travel to Dornbirn in the Austrian Cup on Tuesday and then will play Rapid Wien also on the road in league play on Saturday.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu did not appear in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-1 loss at home to Lask.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu did not appear in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-1 loss at home to Lask.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

There is one player on loan in the Dutch Eredivisie: Gabriel Vidovic

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vidovic started in Vitesse’s league game on the road versus Cambuur on Saturday. Before being subbed off in the 87th minute, he recorded a shot and chance created, while completing 86% of his passes. Vitesse won 3-0.

Vitesse travel on Kozzaken Boys in the KNVB Cup on Wednesday and then will host FC Emmen in league play on Saturday.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh was still listed on the injury report for Regensburg’s match away to Kaiserslautern.

Regensburg won 3-0. Regensburg will host Düsseldorf in the DFB Pokal on Wednesday and then Sandhausen in league play on Saturday.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Arrey-Mbi was once again on the bench for Hannover 96’s 2-0 win against a struggling Arminia Bielefeld, but was not used.

Hannover will host Dortmund on Wednesday in the DFB Pokal and then will travel to face Nürnberg in league play on Saturday.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was on the bench for Magdeburg’s 2-0 loss at home against Eintracht Braunschweig, but did not appear in the match.

Magdeburg will face HSV in Hamburg on Sunday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni started in Saarbrücken’s match against FSV Zwickau. He helped his team to a great start, as he assisted a goal in the third minute. A half hour later, Cuni scored a goal of his own. This was his first assist this season and his third goal in five appearances.

Saarbrücken will travel to face Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski started and played 62 minutes in Aue’s match against Hallescher FC. He was unable to help his team with any significant/reported stat. Aue tied 1-1 — both goals coming from the same Aue player.

Aue will travel to play SC Verl on Sunday.